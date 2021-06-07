Miss Molly, a black and white beauty with a laid-back disposition, delightfully freckled ears and a jaunty, perpetual shiner, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Molly weighs 33 pounds and is probably 3-5 years old. A little shy at first, she warms up quickly, gets along with other dogs and seems fine with kids. Surrendered by her previous owner, Molly is clearly a companion animal, just hoping for a new home. To meet this dotted miss, call the Highland County Dog Pound for an appointment at 937-393-8191.

