Ohio reports less than 50 Covid cases per 100,000

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported that the two-week state average for COVID 19 cases per 100,000 residents was 49.5, in a Saturday news release.

These case’s onset dates happened in a two-week period from May 22 to June 4, 2021.

“Ohioans have shown our resilience and grit, and by continuing to get vaccinated we are coming through this pandemic stronger than ever,” DeWine said. “When I announced this goal on March 4th, I said that reaching 50 cases per 100,000 would mean we were entering a new phase of this pandemic. Vaccinations are working. That’s why cases, hospitalizations and deaths are down. But that doesn’t mean we can let our foot off the gas. If you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19, continue to wear a mask in public and Ohioans that are able to get vaccinated should.”

The news release said that the last time the state was below 50 cases per 100,00 was on June 25, 2020, when it was 49.7 per 100,000 residents for the period of June 11 through June 24, 2020. The release also said the case rate has gone as high as 939.1 cases per 100,000 residents as reported for the period of Nov. 30 through Dec. 13, 2020.

In terms of vaccinations, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard last updated on Monday, 28.60 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations, equaling 12,346 residents. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

Statewide, the average is 46.08 percent.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 400 people, or 3.59 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 754 people, or 15.28 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 919 people, or 19.06 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,333 people, or 25.30 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,223 people, or 38.39 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,551 people, or 50.90 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,536 people, or 59.33 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,380 people, or 64.67 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 987 people, or 65.71 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,263 people, or 65.00 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 25.45 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 10,984 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 223 people, or 2.00 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 601 people, or 12.18 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 781 people, or 16.20 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,162 people, or 22.05 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,996 people, or 34.47 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,428 people, or 46.87 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,377 people, or 53.19 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,288 people, or 60.36 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 933 people, or 59.52 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,195 people, or 61.50 percent, have completed their vaccines.

The ODH has a system that documents how each school in the county is doing related to COVID-19. New cases are reported by the most recent week, defined as “the previous Monday through Sunday.” The following statistics show the total number of COVID-19 cases each of the schools have had during the entirety of the pandemic. It was last updated on June 3:

* Bright Local has had 22 total student and eight total staff cases.

* Fairfield has had 30 total student and 13 total staff cases.

* Greenfield has had 75 total student and 39 total staff cases.

* Highland County Board of DD has not had any student or staff cases.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool has had eight total student and 12 total staff cases.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School has had 10 total student and 15 total staff cases.

* Hillsboro has had 22 total student and eight total staff cases.

* Lynchburg-Clay has had 76 total student and 58 total staff cases.

* Neither St. Mary Catholic Preschool or private school have had any student or staff cases.

* Stonewall Academy has not had any student or staff cases.

Total statistics for Highland County school listed