Second Chance Pet of the Week

The Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Gunner, a mixed breed male that is a black, medium-sized adult. Gunner is house-trained, good with cats and kids, and is neutered with up-to-date shots. He is about 7-8 years old and very sweet. He is good with other dogs, cats and rabbits. He is housebroken. His was owner surrendered to Second Chance because some of the other dogs were picking on him. So, it would be better if he could find another home. Gunner would be so happy to be in a home where he is loved once again. To meet Gunner or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Facebook page.

