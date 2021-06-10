WSRW purchased, monster muskie, swimming mishap

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1867, the Highland Weekly News reported that a correspondent for the Chicago Tribune had observed there were few remnants of the Civil War where fighting had taken place, opining, “the scars of nature quickly heal, and except at two or three points, there is nothing suggestive of that long war.”

A front-page letter from J.L. Boardman, Esq., described the writer’s experiences in the “Far West,” which for him was Boone County, Iowa.

John Reckly advertised stoves, grates and tinware at his store at No. 10 N. High St., opposite the courthouse.

Cucumber pickles by the barrel, sweet or dill, could be found at H.F. Claton’s store, fresh and ready to take home, for just a penny a piece.

Dr. Smith at the Hillsboro post office was selling “pure, cold, sparkling ‘Soda Water’ from his silver fountain, charged with pure carbonic acid gas. He guaranteed the water contained no tartaric acid, such as was used by circus companies and “small concerns.” The good doctor advertised that large glasses of the fizzing fluid were 10 cents and small glasses were only a nickel.

This week in 1939, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a Dayton man had to have his finger amputated after he was injured in a car accident near Belfast.

Two people escaped a fiery death when an 11-room farmhouse two miles east of Rainsboro burned to the ground on a Saturday afternoon. Losses were estimated at $9,000.

Congressman James G. Polk of Highland County wore a cream summer suit to a reception for King George and Queen Elizabeth in the capitol rotunda, later remarking that “It’s too hot even to think of afternoon wear.”

Local showers were being forecasted for the beginning of the week, followed by temperatures considered unseasonably cool for mid-June.

A windstorm damaged various places around the county on a Saturday night, with the most serious damage reported to several homes in the Sinking Spring area.

A Sardinia man was seriously injured at a natural pool in the Mowrystown area when he dove from a springboard and struck his head on a rock. He was listed in guarded condition at the Hillsboro hospital.

This week in 1959, The Press-Gazette reported Thomas C. Bryant of Chillicothe was hired as the varsity basketball coach at Hillsboro High School.

Tom Archibald and Mack Sauer of Hillsboro purchased local radio station WSRW from David C. Winslow. Longtime station manager Willard Parr would later remark that the call letters stood for Winslow’s daughter, Serena Rose Winslow.

A Leesburg man was sentenced to 316 days at a Cincinnati workhouse after failing to pay child support.

Greenfield pharmacist John T. Stewart landed a monster muskie at Rocky Fork Lake State Park. The local game warden at the lake said the 44-inch, 22.5-pound fish was the largest muskie taken from the lake that season or in recent memory.

A Lynchburg 8-year old was treated at the hospital after he caught his hand in the gears of a farm drill being used to drill soybeans. The hospital reported another severe hand injury when a Hillsboro woman injured her left hand due to a window falling on it.

At the Colony Theatre, the new western adventure “Rio Bravo” was on the big screen in a first-run engagement, starring John Wayne, Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson.

The Famous Store advertised socks for 44 cents, Halo shampoo for 37 cents and decorated plastic tumblers for the low price of two for 15 cents.

This week in 1994, the Press-Gazette reported a local man was flown to a Dayton hospital after he became trapped beneath a tractor. The man was reportedly trying to load the tractor and a plow onto a flatbed truck when the tractor flipped over, pinning him underneath.

Road crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation tentatively scheduled work on a hazardous Washington Township intersection. It was hoped that work at S.R. 247 and New Market/Prospect Road would commence before the Fourth of July.

A Clermont County man was killed when his homemade experimental gyrocopter crashed on approach to the Brown County airport near Georgetown.

Firefighters Dave Snider and Jeff Stethem were shown in a photo testing fire hydrant pressure and flushing sediment from a city hydrant.

Bob and Carl’s was getting Highland County ready for summer time grill outs, with fresh ground beef at 88 cents a pound, Kahn’s hotdogs fort 99 cents for a one-pound package, and a 24-can case of Coke or Pepsi was ready for the cooler for $4.99.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Looking-back-logo-1.jpg

A look at news and advertising items from days gone by