Coss hands down sentences

Two men and two women received three-year community control sentences in Highland County Common Pleas Court recently, with one gaining entry into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

Anthony R. Gillingham, 50, Hillsboro, entered a guilty plea on May 6 and was convicted of two counts of breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies.

According to the bill of particulars filed by the state or the prosecutor, Gillingham admitted to deputies on Oct. 9, 2020 that he had been involved in multiple break-ins at a barn on Beechwood Road to support a drug habit.

The court document stated the offenses occurred between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.

In the judgment entry imposing community control sanctions for the drug court docket that was filed Wednesday, Gillingham was ordered held in the Highland County Jail until he could be conveyed to a drug treatment facility, was ordered to pay restitution to the individual against whom the thefts occurred, and that monthly payments of restitution through the Victim Witness Escrow Account (VWEA) would be determined by the Highland County Probation Department.

Tayseneca Lowe, 24, Washington C.H., and Taylor Cochran, 20, Hillsboro, were identified as co-defendants in a case of grand theft of numerous firearms and theft of a wine bottle full of loose change on Aug. 8, 2019 from a Hillsboro residence.

Both were sentenced to three years community control after being convicted Wednesday separately on the third-degree felony charge of grand theft of a firearm.

In Lowe’s judgment entry imposing community control sanctions, the court ordered that he pay $500 restitution Wednesday through the VWEA, and $100 monthly beginning on July 1.

The court also ordered him to obtain a GED, get a job and remain gainfully employed, and jointly or separately pay restitution to the individual he and Cochran stole from.

In Cochran’s judgment entry, she was ordered to make monthly payments through the VWEA of $100 monthly beginning July 1, obtain her GED, and jointly or separately pay restitution to the individual she and Lowe stole from.

Tabitha Throckmorton, 26, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years community control following her conviction Monday on a fifth-degree felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and again Tuesday for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

In both judgment entries imposing community control sanctions, she was ordered to complete the Sobriety, Treatment, Accountability and Recovery Program (STAR), and that she remain in the Highland County Jail until she could be conveyed to STAR.

Court papers also stated that any ruling on her application request for admission to the drug court docket was reserved.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Throckmorton https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Tabitha-Throckmorton-mug.jpg Throckmorton

Four receive community control sanctions