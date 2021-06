S.R. 247 will be closed for five days between Berryville Road and Oak Ridge Road for the completion of a slide repair by Highland County ODOT maintenance forces.

Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 73 and S.R. 785 during the closure. The estimated completion date is Friday, June 18 by 3:30 p.m.

