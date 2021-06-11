Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW — S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 41 will be reduced to one lane between Brushcreek Road and Strait Creek Road starting June 21. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 has been reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. since June 7. Work will take place between Murtland Road and U.S. Route 50, and between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line. Work began in the village of Lynchburg. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 has b een reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Greenbrush Road and Murtland Road since June 1. Starting June 7, resurfacing work will began and lane closures are occuring daily Monday thorugh Friday. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 28 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 28 has been closed between Ringer Lane and Monroe Road, immediately west of East Monroe, since June 1. Traffic is being detoured via S.R. 138 and S.R. 771. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing – This project is resurfacing portions of three routes in Highland County and started on April 19: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Seventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes have been reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

U.S. 62 Route Resurfacing – U.S. 62 has been reduced to one lane between the village of Hillsboro and Warlamount Road daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. since March 29. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

For more information contact the District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submited by the Ohio Department of Transportation.