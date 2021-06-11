Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Lesley Lightner. I saw where Lesley posted on Facebook that she made this delicious dessert last week. I sent her a message and asked if she would share her recipe and she sent to me that day.

Lesley doesn’t mess around. If you ask her for something she gets it done right away. That is what I love about Lesley and, of course, she also keeps my spelling in check. Hahaha. Just kidding Lesley. You are great. Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe with all of us.

I am going to the store and get slivered almonds ( I think I spelled that correctly — you would think auto correct would pick up my mistakes). LOL.

What I like about this desert is it’s easy to make. None of us have the time to make complicated recipes and hard to find ingredients. At least I don’t. But I still love to be in the kitchen. So, if any of you have that special dish, please share it with us and I will put you In the Kitchen with Sharon.

Thank you so much Lesley for sharing this wonderful dessert.

Send recipes and picture of them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Wicked Good Strawberries

and Cream Dessert

Ingredients

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1 1/2 cups cold water

1 (3 oz.) package instant vanilla pudding

1 pint whipping cream, whipped

1 (12 oz.) pound cake, cut into cubes (I use Sara Lee pound cake from the freezer section)

4 cups sliced strawberries

1/2 cup strawberry preserves

Additional fresh berries

Toasted slivered almonds

Directions

In a large mixing bowl combine condensed milk and water, mix well. Add pudding mix and beat until well blended. Chill five minutes. Fold in whipped cream. Spoon two cups of pudding mixture into a four-quart trifle dish or round glass bowl. Top with half the cake cubes, half of the strawberries, half the preserves, and half of the remaining pudding mixture. Repeat layers, ending with the pudding mixture. Garnish with additional berries and almonds. Chill four hours or until set. Refrigerate leftovers. Makes 10-12 servings.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.