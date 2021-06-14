County Covid vaccination rate slowdown continues

The number of Highland County residents completing COVID-19 vaccinations continues to slow, according to a Monday update on the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.

According to the dashboard, for the period between May 24 to June 1, the statistics for people in Highland County that started receiving their vaccines went from 27.52 percent of people to 28.21 percent, a change of 0.69 percent. The statistics for people in Highland County during that period that completed their vaccines went from 24.41 percent of people to 24.97 percent, a change of 0.57 percent.

According to the dashboard, for the period between June 7-14, Highland County residents that started receiving their vaccines went from 28.60 percent of people to 29.01 percent, a change of 0.41 percent, or a slight decrease compared to previous statistics. Highland County residents during that period that completed their vaccines went from 25.45 percent of people to 26.08 percent, a change of 0.63 percent, a slight increase compared to the previous statistics.

According to the dashboard, the current vaccination rate for Highland County is 29.01 percent.

The state average for for Ohioans who have started the vaccination process is 46.64 percent, which is significantly more than the Highland County average of 29.01 percent of the county’s population.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 42.03 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 26.08 percent.

Both full statistics for Highland County and Ohio can be seen below.

The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 431 people, or 3.87 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 768 people, or 15.56 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 951 people, or 19.73 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,355 people, or 25.72 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,255 people, or 38.94 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,566 people, or 51.39 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,548 people, or 59.79 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,389 people, or 65.09 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 994 people, or 66.18 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,264 people, or 65.05 percent, have started their vaccines.

The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 293 people, or 2.63 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 620 people, or 12.56 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 809 people, or 16.78 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,196 people, or 22.70 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,044 people, or 35.30 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,448 people, or 47.52 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,393 people, or 53.80 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,305 people, or 61.15 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 945 people, or 62.92 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,202 people, or 61.86 percent, have completed their vaccines.

26 percent of county’s residents have completed vaccinations