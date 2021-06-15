Auction items for radio-telethon

The 2021 Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon will again include several auction items that will be sold to the highest bidder during the event that will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the Hillsboro Orpheum.

The items include an Ohio State football autographed by Buckeye head coach Ryan Day, donated anonymously; a three-day stay at the Kiefer Cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee donated by the Kiefer family and the employees of Southern Hills Community Bank; a one-year membership to the Highland County Family YMCA branch donated by the Cincinnati YMCA; two family passes for up to six persons at the Wildlife Safari Park in Port Clinton donated by WVNU; an autographed action photograph of Johnny Bench donated by the Dairy Queens of Wilmington and Mount Orab; and a baseball autographed by Tony Perez with “The Big Red Machine” written on it as well.

However, the most collectible item consists of three photographs autographed by three of the most iconic sports figures in Ohio State athletic history — Archie Griffin, Jerry Lucas and Jack Nicklaus. Each photograph has information about the accomplishments of each of those who autographed it. This item is being donated by Southern Hills Community Bank.

There may be some last-minute additions which will be announced once confirmed, according to radio-telethon organizer Rocky Coss.

Bidders may submit bids in person at the bank or by telephone by calling 937-402-5557. Sealed bids may also be submitted in advance. Call 937-393-2142 for information on how to do that. The bid will remain confidential until opened. Bidders need to give their name, cell phone number and amount of the bid. Bidding will close at 8:45 p.m. and the successful buyers will be announced prior to 9 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity for collectors to obtain items of great value and to help the Hillsboro and Greenfield Rotary Clubs raise funds for the Highland County Society for Children & Adults,” Coss said.

The event will be broadcast live on the local community access channel 13 of the Spectrum Cable System, on WSRW 101.5 FM, WSRW AM 1590, iHeart radio, WVNU Radio 97.5 FM and will be livestreamed via the society’s website — hicoso.org — and on tech-t.com’s website.

Hosting the event will be Hillsboro Rotarian Rick Williams, Greenfield Rotarian Ron Coffey, and longtime local radio personality Herb Day. The 2021 event is being hosted for the first time by Southern Hills Community Bank and its employees.

Highland County Society for Children and Adults event is June 23