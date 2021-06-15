Flag Day observed at Hillsboro VFW Post

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 hosted an annual flag retirement ceremony Monday evening in observance of Flag Day. Participating in Monday’s proceedings were members of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, the Highland County Veterans Service Office, and representatives from both the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution. Gary Duffield, president of the Highlanders Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented several awards Monday. Lt. Branden Jackman of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District received the EMS Award; Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky was given the Law Enforcement Award; and Dep. Brett McMillan of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, though not able to attend Monday’s ceremony, will be given the Life Saving Award. Gerold Wilkin of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard was presented with a five-year pin for his membership in the local SAR, and John Buskey was newly inducted into the ranks of the Highland County SAR chapter. Hillsboro VFW Post Commander Rick Wilkin said that next year the flag retirement ceremony rotates each between the VFW and AmVets Post 61 on North Shore Drive in the Rocky Fork Lake area. Shown are members of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard during Monday’s flag retirement ceremony.

Vocalist Diane Coffee and musician Jennie Harner provided the music for Monday’s flag retirement ceremony at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094, leading those assembled in several patriotic songs. In this picture, Coffee leads the crowd with a rousing rendition of “You’re A Grand Old Flag.”