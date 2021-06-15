Council discusses projects

Local resident David Mayer suggested at Monday’s Hillsboro City Council meeting that the city look into a legal review of what has become a controversial sign erected uptown on the former Colony Theatre location.

But after two consecutive monthly meetings where council members questioned the city administration about the sign, neither council or the administration responded to Mayer’s suggestion.

“My suggestion is since it has been somewhat controversial, it may be time to have a legal review by Ohio authorities, such as the state of Ohio Attorney General’s Office,” Mayer said.

Mayer also asked when council meeting minutes are posted on the city’s website, saying he looked but could not find them.

Council president Tom Eichinger responded that they are posted after being approved by council.

There was no other response to Mayer’s comments.

Mayor Justin Harsha said in his report to council that because he had been away from the mayor’s office a good bit over the past month due to personal business, he wanted to thank city personnel for their efforts while he was away.

“I do want to thank everybody at the city for the hard work that they do because everything’s well taken care of there. Every department is just amazing,” Harsha said.

The mayor also said that city representatives and Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin recently met with representatives of the Hillsboro schools, Greenfield schools, Southern State Community College and Highland County Chamber of Commerce for a meeting Wilkin organized about a program called Building Bridges to Careers.

Harsha said that while discussions are just beginning, the idea is to implement a strategy that could strengthen the local work force. He said another meeting is scheduled for next month.

In her report to council, safety and service director Brianne Abbott said the city recently had a preconstruction meeting for a Springlake Avenue project that she said involves road widening, curbs and gutters, water lines, storm sewer and sidewalks.

The project is expected to begin July 19 as long as everything need to start construction arrives by then, Abbott said.

She also said bids have been opened for a North East Street paving project from Collins Avenue to S.R. 138. Abbbot said later in the meeting that the low bid for the project came in at $69,000, and the city had not appropriated that much money for the project.

Council approved taking money from the alley fund to complete the North East Street paving project, then appropriating funds back into the alley fund so it could be maintained through the end of the year.

In her report council, Abbott thanked everyone who contributed to city’s effort to award three scholarships — two for $1,000 and one for $500 — to Hillsboro seniors through a program started a year ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said this year’s winners were Samantha Blair, Stephanie Patton and Kelcie Thornburgh.

Abbott further said the city has a new economic development website that can be found at www.discoverourhillsboro.org.

“It basically highlights all the great amenities that Hillsboro has to offer. It’s just going to be a great source for the community members or anyone looking to visit the area,” Abbott said.

She also said the Hillsboro Farmers Markets has opened and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through the harvest season.

In other business, Four Tax Increment Equilavent (TIF) fund ordinances were introduced to council dealing with the Magic Tunnel Car Wash, White’s Bakery, The Porch restaurant and Fenner Ridge Apartments, all currently under construction in the city.

All four ordinances were placed by Eighinger with council’s street and safety committee, with committee chairman Adam Wilkin to report back next month after they are reviewed.

In another matter, council approved a resolution that will see sidewalk improvements made along West Main Street, East Main Street and Chillicothe Avenue to comply with a directive from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Hillsboro City Council members (from left) Mary Stanforth, Claudia Klein, Ann Morris, Patty Day, Greg Maurer, Mark Middleton and Adam Wilkin are pictured at Monday’s meeting. Council president Tom Eichinger is shown in the background. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_City-council.jpg Hillsboro City Council members (from left) Mary Stanforth, Claudia Klein, Ann Morris, Patty Day, Greg Maurer, Mark Middleton and Adam Wilkin are pictured at Monday’s meeting. Council president Tom Eichinger is shown in the background. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Citizen makes suggestion about Colony Park sign