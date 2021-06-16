GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

June 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Hayleigh Campbell, 20, of Xenia, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Rem Skeens, 20, of Washington C.H., was arrested for three counts of aggravated menacing, two counts of assault, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Emily Hakes, 22, of Washington C.H., was arrested on a warrant for a violation of court orders.

INCIDENT

At 2:40 p.m. a resident in the 500 block of Spring Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.