HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

June 13

A deputy responded to a call of a domestic in the 6000 block of Blue Ribbon Road. After investigation, no charges were filed.

A resident in the 3700 block of S.R. 321 made a complaint of someone menacing. After investigation, the caller refused to file charges.

A deputy responded to the 3900 block of Roberts Road for the complaint of an ATV theft.

ARREST/CITATION

Timothy Harmon, 39, of Hillsboro, cited for physical control and drug paraphernalia.