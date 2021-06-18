Lights! Camera! Roadblocks!

The stretch of roadway from Oak Street to East Josie Avenue in Hillsboro will be blocked off Monday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. to allow film crews to shoot footage for the upcoming motion picture “Bones and All,” which stars Timothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Oscar-winner Mark Rylance.

A news release from Joshua Kellinghaus of the locations department of Belvedere Productions in Cincinnati stated that “we will be as quiet as possible and respect your neighborhood.”

The area to be cordoned off extends from Oak Street, located just before the curve that goes past the former South Central Power offices to the Living Hope Pentecostal Church at the corner of Danville Pike and East Josie Avenue.

“This is big deal for the city of Hillsboro,” said Brianne Abbott, Hillsboro safety and service director. “It isn’t every day we have people involved in a major motion picture select our city to film in.”

According to Film Cincinnati, “Bones and All” is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

The non-profit company said the movie “is set in midwest America during the 1980s and is the story of a young woman, Maren Yearly, who sets out on a journey of self-discovery after being abandoned by her mother and living in exile for the bad things she does and can’t help but do. Maren meets Lee, a drifter, and the movie follows their road trip/love story for answers from Maren’s father as to why she has an innate instinct to kill and eat people.”

Russell, who plays Maren, also has appeared in “Waves,” “Escape Room,” “Falling Skies” and “Emily Owens M.D.”

Chalamet, cast as Lee, recently completed “Dune,” has also been seen in “Little Women,” Lady Bird,” “Beautiful Boy,” “Homeland,” “Law & Order” and “Royal Pains,” and has agreed to star in the title role of the upcoming “Wonka.”

Film Cincinnati said that production began on May 27 in the Greater Cincinnati area, with production scheduled to continue through mid-July in more than 115 locations.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Shown is the stretch of Danville Pike, from Oak Street to East Josie Avenue in Hillsboro, that will be cordoned off to traffic to allow film crews for the motion picture “Bones and All” to shoot footage in and around a residence Monday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Danville-Pike.jpg Shown is the stretch of Danville Pike, from Oak Street to East Josie Avenue in Hillsboro, that will be cordoned off to traffic to allow film crews for the motion picture “Bones and All” to shoot footage in and around a residence Monday. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Film crews in Hillsboro Monday for movie shoot