Movie, food, road, enrollment

The continued success of its summer food program, the nearing completion of a new access road, improved kindergarten enrollment numbers, the new auditorium and the school’s involvement in a movie being filmed in the city were touched on by superintendent Tim Davis at Monday’s board of education meeting.

A year ago the summer food program provided 99,414 meals and so far this summer it is serving an average of 1,200 meals per day, including two days when it served more than 1,400, according to Davis.

“It’s nothing but positive and just amazing they’re doing that many meals, so hats off to (food serve director) Jessica (Walker) and her staff,” Davis said of the program that is in its fifth year.

Everett’s Way, the new road that will connect the high school/middle school campus to S.R. 247, is pretty much finished. It was used by school buses toward the end of the school year, but Davis said it is still blocked to the public because the district wants to install some guardrail as a precaution during times of heavy rain or ice.

“It’s not being mandated, but it’s just something we thought would be a good idea,” Davis said.

Davis said that according to early registration figures, it looks like next year’s kindergarten class will have around 190 to 200 students, compared to last year’s kindergarten class of around 160 students.

“We’re very excited that hopefully that trend continues,” Davis said.

The Hillsboro School District has had declining enrollment in recent years, which also means it loses government funding.

The new auditorium received its occupancy permit recently and Davis said he was pleased with how the auditorium turned out and offered his thanks to everyone that made it possible.

He said those who work with sound in the auditorium, along with the principles, have received two training sessions, but will receive another one August since the entire sound system is now in place.

The district’s lower parking lot at the former school site off West Main Street served as a staging area Monday for “Bones and All,” a motion picture starring Timothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Oscar-winner Mark Rylance that was partially being shot on Danville Pike in Hillsboro.

Davis said producers of the film plan to make a donation to school for the use of its facilities.

“It’s something great for our community and we helped them out,” Davis said. “It will give a little recognition to our town.”

The superintendent also mentioned that the Hillsboro boys and girls bowling teams were invited to play this week in a national bowling tournament in Dayton, and that the girls finished sixth and boys finished 13th. He said the top 130 girls and boys were invited to compete in an individual tournament and that three Hillsboro girls and three boys made the cut. He said he did not have the individual results.

Speaking of the district’s facilities and athletics, board member Jerry Walker said the Barnhouse Center, a relatively new athletic training facility, has been remarkably busy lately.

“I think that means students are working out to strengthen themselves for upcoming seasons,” Walker said. “I’m thinking back about some of the decisions we’ve made and that seems to be a good one.”

The board approved the following supplemental contracts pending a satisfactory background check and proper certification: Brandon Ballein, middle school boys cross country coach; JC Captain, middle school boys basketball coach; Carey Juillerat, middle school National Honor Society; Edward Letts, varsity boys cross country coach; Casey McCollister, middle school football; Robert Snavely, varsity girls cross country coach.

The board approved the following donations: $350 anonymously to the girls bowling team; $300 anonymously to the robotics team; and to the HCS Tomahawk kick-off event and summer meals program — $150 from Chad Abbott Signs, $100 from Dr. Rex Chiropractic, $150 from First State Bank, $100 from the Liberty Lions Club, $500 from Huhtamaki Inc., $1,000 from Seal Tite, and $100 from Shafer Heating and Cooling.

Davis gives report at Hillsboro School Board meeting