Blankenships donate at annual radio-telethon

Rita Blankenship talks with emcee Rick Williams (left) Wednesday evening during the annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon for the Highland County Society for Children and Adults held at the Hillsboro Orpheum. A total donation of $1,500 was made from the Blankenship family and Big Ernie’s Pizza. Pictured (from left) are Williams, Rita Blankenship, Beau Blankenship, Erin Blankenship, Presley Blankenship and Ryan “Smoke” Blankenship. Rita’s late husband, Ernie Blankenship, organized the event for many years. For a full story on the radio-telethon, see Friday’s edition of The Times-Gazette.

