Final day of baseball fun at KAMP Dovetail

Kip Young (center) and Jon Warden (right) met with fans and signed autographs prior to the start of the KAMP Dovetail season-ending baseball game Thursday at Rocky Fork State Park. Young, a 1972 Whiteoak High School graduate, wore No. 37 as a starting pitcher for the Tigers for two seasons in 1978 and 1979. Warden, wearing No. 39, was a hard-throwing rookie lefthander when he played for the Tigers in 1968, the year the boys from the Motor City went all the way to win the ‘68 World Series against St. Louis.

KAMP Dovetail presented a special commemorative home plate to the family of Liam Hobbs, who passed away prior to this year’s camp. His family came in from their home in Springfield for a season-ending ball game at Rocky Fork State Park to represent and remember “Liam’s Dragons.”