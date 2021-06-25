In the kitchen with Sharon this week I made a dessert that will knock your socks off (LOL). My friends and family loved it and they said they would love to have it anytime, so it looks like I will be making this again.

It’s not only easy, but it is delicious — just what I like. I am sure you will enjoy this light heavenly dessert. It’s perfect to take to any of your gatherings over the Fourth of July.

Please, if you have any of your favorite recipes to share with all of us, we are always looking for that great recipe. Send them, along with a story about the recipe if you like, to shughes@timesgazettte or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great weekend!

Easy No-Bake

Eclair Cake

Ingredients

2 (3.5-ounce) packages instant vanilla pudding mix

1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

3 cups milk

1 (16-ounce) package graham cracker squares

1 (16-ounce) package prepared chocolate frosting

Directions

1. in a medium bowl, thoroughly blend the pudding mix, whipped topping and milk.

2. Arrange a single layer of graham cracker squares in the bottom of a 13-inch by 9-inch baking pan. Evenly spread half of the pudding mixture over the crackers. Top with another layer of crackers and the remaining pudding mixture. Top with a final layer of graham crackers.

3. Spread the frosting over the whole cake up to the edges of the pan. Cover and chill at least four hours before serving.

Helpful tip — The frosting will be easier to spread if the cake is covered and chilled for about 30 minutes before spreading.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.