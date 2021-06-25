Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 41 was reduced to one lane between Brushcreek Road and Strait Creek Road starting June 21. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2021.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 was reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.starting June 7. Work is taking place between Murtland Road and U.S. Route 50, and between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line. Work began in the village of Lynchburg. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2021.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 was reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m.to 7 p.m. between Greenbrush Road and Murtland Road starting June 1. Starting June 7, resurfacing work beganand lane closures are ocurring daily <Monday through Friday. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2021.

S.R. 28 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 28 was closed between Ringer Lane and Monroe Road, immediately west of East Monroe, on June 1. Traffic is being detoured via S.R. 138 and S.R. 771. Estimated completion: Summer 2021.

S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing – This project is resurfacing portions of three routes in Highland County and started April 19: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Seventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes are being reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2021.

U.S. Route 62 Resurfacing – U.S. 62 was reduced to one lane between the village of Hillsboro and Warlamount Road daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting March 29. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2021.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.