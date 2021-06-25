Fourth of July parade back at RFL

The third annual Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July Parade, an event that offers free ice cream, will be held Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m. as a project of the Rocky Fork Lake Business Advisory Committee.

Lineup for the parade begins at 9 a.m. at Beechwood Pizza, located at 6501 Beechwood Lane. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. from the lineup location and will head down North Shore Drive before ending at the North Beach parking lot.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera will lead the procession.

The RFL Business Advisory Committee has announced that this year’s grand marshal will Highland County commissioner Terry Britton.

Once again, the top three most patriotic entrants will receive a cash prize. Judges for the contest will be members of the RFL Business Advisory Committee.

Any group or organization that would like to enter the parade can pick up a registration form at any of the following locations: Buckeye Boat Repair, Rustic Cabin Restaurant, Bayview Campground and Cottages, Beechwood Pizza and Momma’s Restaurant. Or you can contact John Ingersoll, parade coordinator, at buckeyeboatrepair@yahoo.com or 937-763-3959. Groups will be able to register until the parade begins. All parade entries will need to check in and/or register upon arrival under the patio of Beechwood Pizza. Registering in advance is encouraged.

The parade is being sponsored by The Highland County Visitors Bureau, Buckeye Boat Repair, Kelsey Chevrolet, Bayview Campground Cottages and Rustic Cabin Restaurant. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate in the parade.

Free ice cream will be available at Bayview Campground and Cottages, located at 11104 North Shore Dr., and the Rustic Cabin Restaurant, located at 10925 North Shore Dr.

Parade entrants are reminded that throwing candy from floats and/or vehicles can become extremely dangerous, due to the fact that small children will run out into the streets to retrieve it. All items and candy should be passed out by someone walking along the parade route with the parade entry.

The Rocky Fork Lake Business Advisory Committee was created by several Rocky Fork Lake area business owners to promote activities in the area. Committee members include: John Ingersoll, Tim Atkinson, Brian Cowdrey, Scott Faulconer, Pete Klein, Roger and Sally Ruggles and Jeretta Barr.

Information for this story was provided by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Visitors Bureau of Highland County.

Participants march down North Shore Drive during the inaugural Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July Parade held in 2019. This year’s parade will begin Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Rocky-Fork-parade.jpg Participants march down North Shore Drive during the inaugural Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July Parade held in 2019. This year’s parade will begin Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m. Times-Gazette file photo

3rd annual event offers free ice cream