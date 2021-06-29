Greenfield jobs event Thursday

Greenfield is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, July 1 downtown to help local businesses that need employees and to help those needing a job know what is available in town.

It’s set for 9 a.m. to noon with most local businesses setting up in the City Building courtyard. Three downtown businesses — Corner Pharmacy, Hometown Diner and Catch 22 — will be conducting interviews in their businesses, while all the others will be set up in the courtyard.

“We are doing our best to support our local businesses who need employees,” Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin said. “And we want to help those who are needing a job see what is available right here.”

Highland County Economic Development Director Julie Bolender is planning to attend and be available at the event, said Susan Howland with the village of Greenfield.

If people need transportation, steel-toed shoes, specific tools or certifications, Howland said they can visit the Highland County Economic Development table on Thursday and possibly get that help through Workforce READi, a grant program through GRIT (Growing Rural Independence Together). These services are also available to those who are already employed and are in need of assistance to stay employed.

For more information regarding the Workforce READi program, contact Bolender by calling 937-661-3010 or 937-763-3073, or by email at jbolender@co.highland.oh.us.

“In conjunction with our partners Southern State Community College, Highland County Community Action Organization, Ohio Means Jobs, and Highland County we stand ready to assist individuals entering or already in the workforce with items and/or training that they may need to be successful,” Bolender said.

For information and updates regarding Greenfield, go to the village of Greenfield, Ohio Facebook page or to greenfieldohio.net.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

The courtyard at the Greenfield City Building will be the location of a hiring event set for Thursday, July 1. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/06/web1_Downtown-2021.jpg The courtyard at the Greenfield City Building will be the location of a hiring event set for Thursday, July 1. Photo by Susan Howland

