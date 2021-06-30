HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

William Ray, 44, of Findlay, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Steven Taylor, 29, of Batavia, was arrested for failure to appear on bench warrant.

John Richards, 40, of Sardinia, was arrested for theft.

Justin Hughes, Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

June 29

INCIDENT

The police department responded to a report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle on East Beech Street. Upon arrival, the male was alert and speaking with Paint Joint EMS/Fire District personnel. It was found that the male was in possession of drug abuse instruments. Those items were seized and charges are pending. The report remains under investigation.

ACCIDENT

Crash 6-29-2021 at 6:33 pm

At 6:33 p.m., Chad Bieler, 21, of Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on North High Street and went through a red light at the intersection of North High Street and East Collins Avenue. The vehicle Bieler was driving struck a vehicle being driven by Irene Burns of Hillsboro, who was traveling westbound on East Collins Avenue through the green light. Disabling damage to Bieler’s vehicle was reported. It was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. Bieler was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.