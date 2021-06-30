Semi rear-ends vehicle on U.S. Route 62

A man was reportedly being flown to a hospital Wednesday afternoon following this two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 62 north of Hillsboro near Wright Road. According to a preliminary report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post, a man driving the compact car had been southbound on U.S. 62 and was stopped waiting to turn onto Wright Road when his vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor trailer rig. The car was shoved a long distance down the road following the collision. The tractor trailer appeared to have minor damage to its front bumper and grill. Emergency personnel at the scene said the man got out of the vehicle by himself and was walking around and talking. Emergency personnel said they believed he was being transported to Highland District Hospital and would then be flown to another hospital as a precautionary measure. The state patrol said more information would be available Thursday.

A man was reportedly being flown to a hospital Wednesday afternoon following this two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 62 north of Hillsboro near Wright Road. According to a preliminary report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post, a man driving the compact car had been southbound on U.S. 62 and was stopped waiting to turn onto Wright Road when his vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor trailer rig. The car was shoved a long distance down the road following the collision. The tractor trailer appeared to have minor damage to its front bumper and grill. Emergency personnel at the scene said the man got out of the vehicle by himself and was walking around and talking. Emergency personnel said they believed he was being transported to Highland District Hospital and would then be flown to another hospital as a precautionary measure. The state patrol said more information would be available Thursday.