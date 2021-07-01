Merchants donates $1,000 to shelter

The Highland County Homeless Shelter received a check for $1,000 from Merchants National Bank recently for their annual capital campaign. The donation will assist the shelter in providing clients with shelter, food and utilities. The mission of the Highland County Homeless Shelter is to provide safe, temporary housing for homeless individuals and families, and to aid those that are homeless with the resources and referrals that will help them obtain and maintain permanent housing. Community support from local businesses like Merchants National Bank is imperative to the success of the Highland County Homeless Shelter. Shown from left are Bertha Hamilton, Merchants Corporate Secretary; Merchants Vice President Denise Fauber; and Greg Hawkins, Highland County Homeless Shelter Executive Director.

