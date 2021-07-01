Telethon total now stands at more than $92.5K

More than $4,000 more in donations have come in since June 23 when the the 49th annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults was held at the Hillsboro Orpheum, bringing the grand total to $92,883.50.

Event organizer Rocky Coss said $4,327.50 in donations came after the radio-telethon.

”The largest donation was made in memory of Bob and Ann Bagshaw by their family in the amount of $3,000,” Coss said in a news release. “Bob and Ann were great supporters of our county and the radio-telethon, and we thank their family for continuing that support.”

In 2020, the radio-telethon total included a one-time donation of $7,500 from a dissolved Greenfield charity and $1,600 from the an annual chili supper, which was not able to be held this year to due COVID-19 orders. Taking those two amounts into consideration, this year’s total was similar to last year’s, Coss said.

Last year’s total was $99,800.

Anyone that would still like to make a donation can send them to: HCSCA, P.O. Box 258, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or drop them off at any branch of Merchants National Bank, NCB, First State Bank or Southern Hills Community Bank.

“We also have not yet heard from two charitable foundations which normally contribute a total of $3,500 annually,” Coss said. “Again, thanks to Southern Hills Community Bank and all of the media that helped publicize and cover this year’s event. (Next year) will be our 50th and we expect to have several special recognitions. It will be hosted by NCB bank at the orpheum.”

Emcees Ron Coffey (left) and Rick Williams are pictured at the 2021 Highland County Society for Children and Adults Radio-Telethon held at the Hillsboro Orpheum. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_Telethon-pic-1.jpg Emcees Ron Coffey (left) and Rick Williams are pictured at the 2021 Highland County Society for Children and Adults Radio-Telethon held at the Hillsboro Orpheum. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

$3,000 donation made in honor of Bob and Ann Bagshaw