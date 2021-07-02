Auction to help local Amish schools

The 14th annual Hillsboro Amish Community Consignment Auction, which will go to helping Amish schools, will be held July 9-10.

Grant Bussey, one of the auctioneers, said the auction will go on for two days, Friday, July 9 starting at 1 p.m. and Saturday, July 10 starting at 9 a.m. He said the auction will take place at 11861 Karnes Road in Greenfield.

Bussey said the commission percentage depends on the price the item sold for. He also said an example would be that anything that sold for $5 or less all goes to the Amish school, then once it goes just above that, the commission percentage is about 15 to 20 percent and goes down as the price goes up. Bussey said there are some people that even donate items where 100 percent of the proceeds go to the schools.

Bussey said the auction on July 9 will be a horse and tack sale and will have around 65 horses it will be selling, which including standard-bred drivers, yearling standard-breds, Belgians, crossbreds and ponies.

He also said Friday’s auction will include the tack as well as a lunch stand with a menu including hamburgers, ice cream and root beer floats.

Bussey said Saturday is the “bigger event.” He said there will be a much bigger variety of items included in Saturday’s half of the auction including storage barns; quilts, wall hangings, comforters and rugs; farm machinery such as a manure spreader, basket tedders and more; furniture like bedroom sets, beds, a sewing machine, benches and more; antiques such as a Micro Flying Clock and an overhauled Maytag engine; and other miscellaneous items like meat grinders, ladders, apple peelers, a water tank and more.

Bussey said Bussey Bros. Auctioneers has been hired for the last three years for the auction, and that there will probably be around 500 to 700 bidders and 1,000 people at the event “pretty easy.”

“They want to draw things in,” he said. “The Amish, I think down there, I can fairly say, they want to be involved in the community. They want the community to come out. They want to be able to have a good relationship with their neighbors and somewhere where everyone can come together, have some fun, have some food and enjoy themselves and buy some things. They’re also raising money to support their school as well and support their private schools.”

Two-day event taking place on Karnes Road