Rainsboro Fair, county home, and Blake Shelton

This week in 1884, The Highland Weekly News reported the saloon of Lewis Slusser, on High Street in Hillsboro, was to be sold under an execution order sworn out under Squire Worley by the Freibergs, noted liquor dealers of Cincinnati.

The Histrionic Society of Dodsonville entertained with a play based on the novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” with Ed Ellis as Uncle Tom and Lettie Lewis as Topay. It was reported the best of order prevailed and the audience was well-pleased.

The 5-year old daughter of James Wetmore died Monday evening. The coroner believed her death was caused by accidentally swallowing a whole bean the previous week while at play, and that her death was caused by a reaction of the bean in the child’s stomach.

Carroll & Downham’s buggy factory and showroom at the corner of Court and Short streets in Hillsboro advertised that for $100, it would pay you to buy one of their buggies “of our own make and fully warranted.”

G.B. Haynie’s Palace Restaurant and Confectionary at 27 W. Main St. in Hillsboro boasted the most elegant cafe in the city with meals and lunches served at all hours, and they now had ginger ale.

This week in 1920, The Greenfield Republican reported that the theft case of a Bainbridge woman was suspended when she returned the money and diamond stud earrings she stole from a local jeweler. Irma Wolfe, 48, Bainbridge, had been charged with grand larceny and pleaded guilty to the crime, and was released to the custody of her husband instead of going to prison.

A member of the Greenfield Methodist Church gave a talk about his recent trip to the Holy Land. Mr. J.A. Harps spoke on his visit to Jerusalem and other points of interest of the lands of the Bible.

“Everybody’s goin’ to the Rainsboro Fair,” so the paper said, and it was going on July 10-13. Organizers promoted it as a great way to get prepared for the upcoming Highland County Fair.

At the two Greenfield Kroger locations — East Jefferson and South Washington Streets — white or rye bread was 8 ½ cents a loaf, a can of Country Club milk was a dime, a 24-pound sack of Country Club flour was $1.01, and a pound can of Jewel coffee was 27 cents.

The paper reported plans were moving forward for a Children’s Health Conference in Greenfield, scheduled for July 12 at McClain High School. The conference was to deal with an emphasis on new mothers and their new babies.

Though the temperatures were hot for early July, the W.F. Arnott Company advised Greenfield customers to be planning for the cold winter weather ahead by laying in their 10- to 20-ton order of coal by dialing 10.

This week in 1971, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the county home would be closed in the fall. The home was built in 1846 with a new addition in 1886, but rising operating costs and repairs hastened the closing.

Columbus & Southern Ohio Electric Company and South Central Power reported many power outages from a thunderstorm that roared through the county last Monday night. Reports were that power was restored to all customers shortly before midnight.

Flicks and fireworks filled the bill at the Roselawn Drive-In Theatre in Allensburg for the Fourth of July weekend, with Dan Blocker and Nanette Fabray starring in “The Cockeyed Cowboys of Calico County” and the second feature being “Hot Rod Action.” Saturday it was a dusk to dawn showing of The King of Rock ‘n Roll with Elvis starring in “Change of Habit” and “Homer.” Come early, stay until daylight and enjoy the fireworks, the advertisement read.

Two Hillsboro bakers won $50 in the All-Ohio Electric Bake-A-Rama competition. Kenneth Henke and Ruth Rose received cash and blue ribbons from a Columbus & Southern Ohio Electric home economist.

The Hillsboro Royal Blue Supermarket, behind the courthouse, was celebrating the holiday weekend with Deckers hams, whole or half, for 63 cents a pound, Chase & Sanborn coffee, the 16-ounce can, was 99 cents and fresh ground beef for the grill was sale priced at 59 cents a pound.

At “Southern Ohio’s largest discount tire center,” Bob’s Tire Mart at 135 Muntz Street, customers could buy their tires using their new Master Charge or BankAmericard credit cards.

Down the road on the east side of town, Dave Chaney Tire near the U.S. 50/S.R. 124 split, advertised four-ply nylon cord tires from Goodyear, four for $44.

Celebrating their 50th anniversary of graduation, the Hillsboro High School class of 1921 gathered at the Elks Club. Of the original 38 members, the paper reported that 22 were present, including four former teachers.

This week in 2005, The Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported that Josh Gracin and Blake Shelton rocked the 21st annual Festival of the Bells. Gracin rose to fame from his appearance on “American Idol,” but the paper said it was Shelton who brought down the house with an estimated 15,000 people packing the downtown area.

The popularity of cellular telephones was putting the squeeze on Ohio’s pay phones, which were disappearing at a rapid pace. One source that was quoted said they would probably be gone by 2010.

A local billiards club was headed to Las Vegas for the 2005 American Poolplayers Association 8-Ball National Team Championships. The Pick Pockets of Hillsboro qualified at championships held at the Holiday Inn-Eastgate in June.

Dollar General announced plans for the grand opening of its new Rocky Fork Lake store on North Shore Drive.

After falling in four games in the Southwest Wooden Bat Classic hosted by Chillicothe Post 62 and Washington C.H. Post 25, Hillsboro scored five runs in one inning after a rain-delayed game resumed, and went on to best Post 62 by a score of 7-2.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years