Hello! In The Kitchen this week I made a dessert you will love and make over and over. One word describes it — WOW! It’s so good, it’s cool, light and creamy, and it is a perfect summer dessert. And, you can make it the night before and have it ready to serve for your Fourth of July get together or any of your family reunions.

Please share those favorite recipes you have. Everyone loves all the different recipes. I will put you In the kitchen with Sharon.

Have a great weekend and be safe. Happy Fourth of July!

Ingredients

For Crust

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup butter (melted)

1/2 cup macadamia nuts (chopped very fine — you can use chopped cashews, pecans, etc.).

For cheesecake layer

6 oz. cream cheese (softened)

2/3 cup powdered sugar

2/3 cup whipped topping

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

For key lime layer

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3/4 cup key line juice

3/4 cup sugar

4 egg yokes (slightly beaten)

5 tablespoons butter

1 cup whipped topping

1/3 cup nuts (chopped)

Directions

1. Preheat oven at 350 degrees and spray the bottom of a 9-inch by 9-inch baking dish.

2. In a bowl, combine crust ingredients and stir until well combined and crumbly, then press it into the bottom of a baking dish and bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let it cool completely.

3. Mix cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth and creamy. Fold in one cup whipped topping and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and spread over cooled crust. Set in the fridge.

4. In a medium sauce pan stir together sugar and cornstarch, stir in key lime juice and slightly beaten egg yolks, add butter and bring mixture to a very controlled simmer over medium-low heat, stirring almost constantly until thickened (it should be able to coat the back of a metal spoon). Remove from heat, cover with plastic foil and refrigerate for at least two hours.

5. When key lime custard is cooled completely, add a few drops of green food coloring and mix it well. Stir in 1 1/2 cup whipped topping and spread onto cheesecake layer.

6. Top with one cup of whipped topping and sprinkle chopped nuts. Set in the fridge for at least four to five hours or overnight. You can place it in the freezer and serve like a frozen dessert (it defrosts fairly quickly).

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.