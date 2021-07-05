This sweet young girl is Callie, a gold and white mix who loves people, loves attention is ready to play or snuggle and is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. She wants to make friends with everyone. She’s still a little unclear about the leash thing, but willing to give it a try. Callie weighs 35 pounds and is about a year old. She might have a little hound in her family tree, but she certainly has a big heart and a lot of love to give. To meet Callie, make an appointment with the Highland County Dog Pound by calling 937-393-8191.

