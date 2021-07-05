Greenfield woman sentenced

A Greenfield woman received three years of community control Friday in Highland County Common Pleas Court for attempted tampering with evidence and abusing harmful intoxicants.

Chenoa Dove-Jordan, 40, pled guilty on June 10 and was convicted of attempted tampering with evidence and abusing harmful intoxicants.

Dove-Jordan was also ordered to successfully complete the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center Treatment program. The court also stated that if any of the sanctions for her community control were violated, Dove-Jordan would be required to serve a sentence of 30 months and pay a fine of $7,500.

Dove-Jordan entered a guilty plea on June 10 on one count of tampering with evidence and one county of abusing harmful intoxicants, third-degree and fifth-degree felonies, respectively.

According to a bill of particulars filed by the state or the prosecutor, Dove-Jordan was arrested for three offenses, the first of which was tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; the second being abusing harmful intoxicants by inhaling aerosol from an aerosol duster, a fifth-degree felony; and the third was operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of those, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

The court document stated the offenses occurred on or around Feb. 2, 2021.

Dove-Jordan had previously pled guilty to abusing harmful intoxicants on June 29, 2020, in the Highland County Court in Greenfield.

Gets three years of community control