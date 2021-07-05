GOP Lincoln Day Dinner will host Throckmorton

Tim Throckmorton, a pastor who serves as national director of community impact teams for the Family Research Council in Washington, D.C., will be the featured speaker when the Highland County Republican Party holds its annual Lincoln Day Dinner at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at the Back Room Paradise Event Center located at 6174 Miller Lane, Hillsboro.

The center, located approximately four miles south of Hillsboro on U.S. Route 62, is handicapped accessible and air-conditioned with plenty of parking.

A buffet dinner will be served by Jill’s Farm House Catering at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available from any GOP Central Committee member or by calling 937-402-1866. Children are free.

The Family Research Council is a nonprofit research and educational organization providing policy research and analysis for the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the federal government.

A dynamic speaker, Throckmorton authors a weekly newspaper column as well as working in radio and television on the subjects of faith, family and religious freedom. He is president of Lifepointe Ministries and serves on various civic boards including the facility governing board of Star Community Justice Center, the executive board of the Toler Leadership Institute, and the board of directors for Ohio’s Family Policy Council. He and his wife of 40 years, Terri, have two children and two grandchildren.

Office holders and candidates running for local offices in 2021 and 2022 will be present and introduced to those in attendance.

For reservations and ticket information call 937-402-1866.

The Highland County GOP extends an invitation to all to attend this casual event.

Information for this story was provided Highland County Republican Party Executive Chair Paulette Donley.

