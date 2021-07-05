Library hosting monthly ‘Ask an Expert’ programs

They began as virtual programs during the pandemic but now, with life returning to normal, the Hillsboro library’s “Ask An Expert” programs provide in-person opportunities for patrons to connect and learn.

“The goal is to give the community a platform to ask questions of different experts in an array of fields,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson.

In the past, the library has held programs ranging from diabetes education to genealogical research to job-searching.

“Our most recent program last month featured the Highland County Humane Society,” Davidson said. “We loved getting to learn about their organization. Plus they brought a dog and two cats that patrons really enjoyed meeting.”

This month’s program, set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, will feature the Wilmington College Athletic Training Department.

“We’re excited to have them at our library,” Davidson said. “This time of year everyone is outside playing sports and being active, so we thought having the athletic training department here would allow patrons to ask questions on the best ways to stay safe and healthy during summertime fun.”

Patrons are invited to come to the program and ask questions.

“The style of the program is a bit different from typical library programs,” Davidson added. “I’d compare it more to a talk show. It’s very interactive. The librarian hosting the event will have some questions prepared, but the audience is encouraged to ask their own as well.”

For more information on this or other library programs, visit www.highlandco.org, search “Highland County District Library” on Facebook, or call 937-393-3114.

WC Athletic Training Department set for July 7