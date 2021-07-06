Grand jury indicts 10

A Greenfield man who was indicted for felonious assault, abduction and domestic violence, was among 10 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Ronald Houseman II, 39, allegedly attempted to cause physical harm to someone with a knife on or around June 6 and continuing the next day. He was also found to have “restrained the liberty of” the person during the same time frame as the previous count, according to court documents. Houseman II also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the same person on or around June 6 and continuing June 7.

He had previously been convicted of domestic violence in the Highland County Court in Greenfield on Sept. 23, 2015.

Michael Gammoh, 40, Middletown, was indicted on charges including failure to comply with a police officer, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering and theft. Gammoh allegedly received, retained or disposed of a motor vehicle from the property of Sullivan Show Supplies on or around May 8. He was also allegedly broken into, entered and stole property from the East Main Street Sunoco on the same date.

Joshua Kostoff, 28, Sardinia, was indicted on eight counts, four of them on aggravated vehicular assault and another four on operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them. Kostoff allegedly caused “serious physical harm” to two different people with a car, and while doing so, was under the influence on Feb. 29, 2020, according to the indictment.

Patty Sullivan, 50, Washington Court House, was indicted on five counts, two for theft and three for forgery. According to the indictment, she stole $2,017 from someone on May 1, 2020, and $2,017 from another person on March 10, 2021. She also allegedly forged three different checks on March 10, 2021.

Sean VanNess, 37, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them. It was reported that VanNess caused serious physical harm to someone while driving a car and while doing so, was under the influence, according to the indictment.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Dereck Rericha, 46, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Douglas Click, 50, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Michael Harrison, 48, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Charles Miller, Jr., 35, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Tara Adams, 49, Bainbridge, for one count of possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

