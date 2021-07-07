Greenfield court not closing

The Highland County Board of Commissioners approved the Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO) to start leading the recycling program at the board’s weekly meeting Wednesday.

Jeff Duncan, commission president, said Tener Trash Removal was previously cleaning up some of the recycling bins as well as looking for “things that are thrown out that shouldn’t be thrown out.” He said HCCAO has some people that are willing to take the program over from Tener Trash Removal.

Another matter discussed was a 20-year lease for Highland County (Madison Township) Court in the Greenfield City Building that runs out on Oct. 4 of this year.

Commissioner David Daniels said after the meeting that 20 years ago the county commissioners gave Greenfield $500,000 as an upfront lease payment for the second floor of the City Building, so the village would have more money available to renovate the City Building.

That lease runs out in October, are commissioners are currently discussing with the village how to proceed.

Daniels said there is no truth to rumors that Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins is trying to close the court in Greenfield.

“Since the lease is on the courthouse, I was asked to look into it,” Collins said at Wednesday’s meeting. “That’s all. I’ve heard that I’ve been accused of trying to close the courthouse in Greenfield. I would love to have that kind of authority. I do not, nor do I have any desire to close the courthouse in Greenfield.”

Collins said all she has been looking at are areas in the building that a court employee said may have issues.

Daniels said after the meeting that someone was concerned about possible black mold in the building.

The commissioners approved two different contracts during the meeting.

There is a contract with Litter Propane where the city has a propane storage tank that is used as a backup generator for communications and needed to be filled.

There was also a subgrant agreement between Highland County Community Action Organization and Henry and Associates Research and Consulting, LLC.

The commissioners also approved the following resolutions:

* Res No. 21-126, which is additional appropriation from unappropriated funds to T-33, Community Control for fiscal year 2020 for $162,741.

* Res No. 21-127, which is a budget modification within Veteran Services for $9,004.

* Res No. 21-128, which is additional appropriations from unappropriated funds to W-76, Right to Know, for $5,000.

* Res No. 21-129, which is a budget modification to W-76, Right to Know, for $328.34.

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are shown during their weekly meeting Wednesday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_commissionersJULY7.jpg Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are shown during their weekly meeting Wednesday. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Commissioners discuss recycling program