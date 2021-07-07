‘Elvis’ returning to Highland Co. Senior Center

Elvis Presley tribute artist Tyler Christopher will be the main attraction when the Highland County Senior Citizens Center resumes its popular fundraising events on Saturday, July 31.

Mechell Frost, executive director of the senior center, said that while it was able to hold a few minor fundraisers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the center has not held an in-house event since before the center closed on March 20, 2020, and the few events it held did not bring in nearly the revenue that the in-house events have in the past.

“We need to get back to fundraising — we’re not government supported — so we appreciate everyone’s support and we’re ready to have a good time,” Frost said.

Tickets for the Elvis Tribute Dinner and Show are already on sale. The times to enter the building are staggered depending on which of the three types of tickets available are purchased. For those buying $30 front row tickets, the doors will open at 5:45 p.m. For those buying $28 second row tickets, the doors will open at 6 p.m.; and for those buying $25 general admission tickets, the doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

Dinner will be served as guests enter the building and Christopher’s two-hour show, including a live band and an intermission, will begin at 7 p.m.

Frost said Christopher will cover Presley’s entire career during the show, starting with the 1950s and continuing into the ’70s with costume changes as he goes.

Dinner will be placed on the guests’ tables and will include Maplecrest chicken salad or ham sandwiches, cole slaw, chips, a drink and dessert.

“Social distancing is not possible at this event, and personal photos with the artist will not be available this year, but you can take photos from your seat,” Frost said.

Tickets can be purchased by cash or check at the senior center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at highlandseniors.com.

Christopher’s previous four shows at the senior center have sold out, Frost said.

“I can’t stress enough how great a job Tyler does. It’s his voice, and he sounds, looks and dances like Elvis,” she said. “He’s an award-winning tribute artist. People that have purchased tickets before keep coming back because he does such a good job.”

Part of what makes the in-house fundraisers so profitable at the senior center are the businesses that sponsor them.

Sponsors for the Christopher show include platinum level — Merchants National Bank; gold level — Crestwood Skilled Nursing, Downtown Drug, Hillsboro Eagles, Robyn Coomer/Classic Real Estate, Thompson Funeral Home, Highland District Hospital, FRS Transportation; silver level — Weastec, Bell Gardens Place, Anthem Medicare, Valley Wholesale Foods.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Elvis Presley tribute artist Tyler Christopher will return to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center on July 31. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_Elvis-pic.jpg Elvis Presley tribute artist Tyler Christopher will return to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center on July 31. Times-Gazette file photo

First in-house event since pandemic slated for July 31