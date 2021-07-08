HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

July 4

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to a residence on North Gath Road after a call reporting a domestic dispute. After investigation, Jeremy J. Bowman, 40, of Sardinia, and Anita T. Frost, 40, of Sardinia, were charged with domestic violence.

July 5

INCIDENTS

A Hillsboro resident reported items taken from a storage facility in the 6300 block of U.S. Route 50.

A resident the 3100 block of Neal Road advised a juvenile was being unruly.

July 6

INCIDENT

A resident of the 6800 block of Heather Moor Trail advised tires were damaged on two vehicles.

ARREST

Lisa L. Redman, 56, of Hillsboro, charged with disorderly conduct.