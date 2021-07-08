Posted on by

Library’s Local Author Night


Seven participating authors make this the ‘biggest program yet’

The Times-Gazette

The Hillsboro Library will be hosting seven local authors during a special program on Wednesday, July 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“This is our third annual Local Author Night,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “And this year’s is our biggest program yet.”

A total of seven authors will be at the library, including Blake Kibler, Carol Cartaino, Debbie Williams, Donna Patton, Saundra Crum Akers, Todd Knisley and William Sims.

“This is a wonderful variety of talent,” Davidson said. “Each author has a unique writing style and genre.”

Every author will have a table set up with a display of their works, and then at 6 p.m. there will be a question and answer panel.

“This will give the authors the chance to answer patrons’ questions, and also a time to discuss their books and their personal writing journeys,” Davidson said.

At 7 p.m. the winners of the library’s writing contest will be announced. The evening will end with an open mic session.

“This will be a time for writers — both published and unpublished — to share their works with the audience,” Davidson added.

For more information about this program or others at the Hillsboro library, call 937-393-3114, visit www.highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

The Hillsboro library is located at 10 Willettsville Pike.

