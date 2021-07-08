Meth lands man in prison

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to nine months in prison this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

James Willey, 36, was sentenced for a single count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. According to the judgment entry for confinement from the court, Willey had a previous felony or misdemeanor within the past two years and was serving or had previously served time in prison

According to the judgment entry, Willey was given jail time credit of four days served and was delivered to the custody of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office to be transported to the Corrections Reception Center in Orient.

According to a bill of particulars, Willey committed the offense on or around July 4, 2020. He was pulled over because his license was suspended and the officer asked Willey if there was anything in the vehicle “that should not be there.” Willey allowed the officer to search his vehicle, where the officer found several items of drug paraphernalia and a bag of what was later identified as methamphetamine.

Two others were also sentenced.

Zachary Hoffer, 20, Hillsboro, was sentenced to five years of community control for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. According to the judgment entry for community control from the court, Hoffer also must serve 30 days in the Highland County Jail.

According to the entry, Hoffer will be designated as a Tier II sex offender/child-victim registrant and must comply with a Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center Treatment Plan. The judgment entry also stated he is not allowed to have any contact with a female under the age of 18 unless he is supervised.

The judgment entry stated that should Hoffer violate any of the community control sanctions, he will have a sentence of 18 months in prison and be required to pay a fine of $5,000.

Sierra Newcomb, 29, Lakeview, was sentenced to three years of community control for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

According to the judgment entry for confinement from the court, Newcomb must successfully complete residential treatment at Racing for Recovery and Aftercare as well as sign a release of information there to the probation department. The judgment entry stated that should Hoffer violate any of the community control sanctions, she will have a sentence of 12 months prison and be required to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to the indictment, on or around Aug. 15, 2020, Newcomb knowingly possessed a Schedule I controlled substance, methylenedioxyamphetamine, also known as ecstasy.

Two others sentenced in common pleas court