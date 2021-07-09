In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nicholes, my good friend. I saw that she posted this great recipe and I asked if she would share it. It looks like a delicious and easy recipe and not too complicated to make. My kind of recipe.

Serve with a salad and you have a perfect summer meal. I am definitely going to make this. Let us know how you liked this dish.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great week.

Tex-Mex Ranch Potatoes

Ingredients:

2 pounds little potatoes

1 packet taco seasoning

1/2 cup prepared ranch dressing

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (divided use)

1/2 pound bacon (cooked and crumbled)

3 green onion slices

Instructions:

1. Preheat over to 350 degrees. In a large bowl combine ranch dressing, taco seasoning and half the shredded cheese. Set aside.

2. Cut little potatoes in half (or quarter them if they are a bit larger).

3. Add potatoes to bowl with ranch/taco seasoning and stir well until all the potatoes are coated.

4. Spread potatoes into a two-quart baking dish (or an 8-inch by 8-inch square baking dish).

5. Cover with aluminum foil.

6. Bake for 45 minutes.

7. Remove foil and stir potatoes well. Return to the oven (uncovered) for another 15 minutes. Remove potatoes and sprinkle with the rest of the shredded cheese and bacon. The heat from the potatoes should melt the cheese. Or, you can stick it under the broiler for a few seconds to melt quickly.

8. Garnish with sliced green onions and then dig in!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.