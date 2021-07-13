Quality assurance opportunity at ag breakfast

If you or someone you know has a BQA certification that needs to be renewed, there is an opportunity to recertify this coming Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Highland County Chamber of Commerce’s Ag is Everyone’s Business event.

Tickets are $5 for presale, $7 at the gate. Tickets include a breakfast of either a sausage or bacon sandwich, donuts, and a selection of beverages. Tickets are available through the Highland County Chamber of Commerce at 937-393-1111.

Three years ago, we held several BQA certification programs in Highland County. In total, 811 beef producers attended these programs to learn about quality assurance practices in the beef industry. These certifications will be expiring later in 2021.

There may be additional BQA dates scheduled later this year or in 2022, but they have not been scheduled yet. Other options to recertify include taking an online recertification course via bqa.org.

In addition to BQA certifications at the Ag is Everyone’s Business event, there are other speakers who will discuss a variety of topics relevant to Highland County landowners and farmers. There are also workshops planned for youth who are exhibiting or are planning to exhibit livestock. This family friendly program offers something for agricultural producers of all ages.

For more information about the Ag is Everyone’s Business event, contact the Highland County Chamber of Commerce at 937-393-111. For more information about OSU Extension programming, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.