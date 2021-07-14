Miller-Mason Paving Co. awarded resurfacing project

Miller-Mason Paving Co. was awarded the 2021 Highland County Road Resurfacing project at Wednesday’s Highland County Board of Commissioners meeting following an executive session.

Chris Fauber, Highland County engineer, said this project is to resurface and reconstruct Careytown Road as well as to redo the intersection around it and Careytown.

“We bid that a couple weeks ago, but we can’t enter into an agreement until we get the OPWC (Ohio Public Works Commission) agreement signed and that wasn’t released until July 1,” he said.

There were three bids offered for the project:

• The Shelly Company placed a bid of $350,134.25.

• Miller-Mason Paving placed a bid of $305,310.50.

• Brown County Asphalt placed a bid of $332,314.50.

The Board of Commissioners also approved an appointment for Jeremy Ratcliff to the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund – Child Abuse and Child Neglect Regional Prevention Council.

The board also discussed Donald Myers, the interim president of the Highland County Job and Family Services department, helping Ratcliff in the transition period to him taking over the position.

The commissioners also approved the following resolutions:

• Res No. 21-130, which is an authorization to modify the budget within M-00 Youth Services in the amount of $550.

• Res No. 21-131, which is an authorization for the county engineer to purchase one new Ford-550 from Mt. Orab Ford that is not to exceed the total price of $52,137.

• Res No. 21-132, which is an authorization for the county engineer to purchase one new Ford-550 from Mt. Orab Ford that is not to exceed the total price of $48,523. The difference between the two vehicles is the cab style.

• Res No. 21-133, which is an authorization for a request for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within S-24, Family and Children First, in the amount of $16,900.

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are shown during their weekly meeting Wednesday.