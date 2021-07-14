Commissioners celebrate Rocky Fork upgrade

The Highland County Board of Commissioners visited Rocky Fork Lake Campground on Wednesday alongside officials from Ohio State Parks and Watercraft to celebrate the completion of the electric upgrade at Rocky Fork State Park. According to a map provided by the commissioners, there are 14 spots upgraded with electricity.

Terry Britton, a member of the board of commissioners, said there was $50,000 the organization received from a state capital project. Britton said the organization wanted to do more, but that it “only had so much money to work with” and decided on the electricity.

“They didn’t have any electric on it, so we decided to do it down here and it was going to help Kamp Dovetail, too, for their outing and any other outing that the state would have down here plus the usage for year-round,” he said. “We just wanted to thank everybody for all their participation and help.”

Britton said the 14 spots upgraded with electric are the long spots that are suited for bigger motor homes.

He said the work was originally going to be done on the east end where there were generators and other amenities available. He also said the organization applied for the money and was going to put the electricity in that area.

However, it decided to move the money to where it is now; one of the reasons is because the money will be able to be used year-round because the area the electric is in is open all year.

Britton said the project was on the last state budget ending June 30, meaning it was two years ago. He said it started that first year and was supposed to be done by June 30, 2020. However, because of COVID, that project was extended and allowed to take more time.

“It’s real exciting,” Britton said. “This is economic development for the whole area. People come when they can, they spend money. They help all the local businesses basically around the lake. You got boat businesses, and besides the camping your food and gas and all the other things that people go into town and eat.

“It’s just a great opportunity for the county and for the economic development side of the county. We like to push this area because this is a good economic growth area and that’s why we’re trying to turn some of these areas … This is where a lot of people from out of county come and we’re trying to make this as nice as possible so they’ll come back.”

From left, David Daniels, Julie Bolender, Jeff Duncan, Cory Cover, Matt Lewis, Terry Britton, Debbie Daulton, Brian Miller, Tom Rhodes and Glen Cobb in front of the new electric area. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_RockyForkElectric.jpg From left, David Daniels, Julie Bolender, Jeff Duncan, Cory Cover, Matt Lewis, Terry Britton, Debbie Daulton, Brian Miller, Tom Rhodes and Glen Cobb in front of the new electric area. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette