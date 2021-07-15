HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

July 12

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 6600 block of Wizard of Oz Way reported the theft of money and prescription medication.

Bright Local Schools reported the catalytic converter was taken from a school bus while parked at Whiteoak High School.

July 13

INCIDENT/ARREST

A deputy responded to a neighbor complaint in the 8400 block of S.R. 73. After investigation, Adam W. Michael, 44, of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

July 14

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to Long John Silver Trail after a call of a juvenile riding a dirt bike and trespassing.