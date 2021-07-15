Port Authority Board authorizes lease, building improvements

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority Board approved the lease of Building 2051 to GA Telesis Engine Services, LLC, as well as approved funds to complete building remediation and improvements, at its July meeting.

The board heard from Executive Director Daniel Evers about the potential lease of approximately 60,000 square feet of warehouse space.

“This facility was recently vacated by a tenant that had utilized the space primarily for storage,” said Evers. “This proposed tenant would undertake a more active use of the space and bring new employment opportunities to the Air Park and the community.”

To accommodate the tenant operations, some building work is necessary, such as a thorough cleaning, painting, restroom rehabilitation and more. Beyond that, improvement in lighting and HVAC have been requested by the potential tenant. Working with LGSTX Services, Port Authority staff is seeking proposals for the work.

In other business, the board approved a contract with Burgess and Niple for engineering services related to site design criteria and authorized the sale of a scale set to Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services.

Staff reports included an update from broker David Lotterer, who reported that prospect activity has been very consistent in the last month. Prospects are approaching the Port Authority with larger scale projects and with stronger financial support.

He added that prospects represent a wide array of end users. The Port Authority, much like the county and the market in general, is hampered by a lack of available space. This makes the opportunities for building speculative space stronger.

Following that theme, much of the staff activity in the last month has centered on responding to leads for projects that could potentially be located throughout the county.

“Each Request for Information (RFI) has some standard questions and then some that are very specific to their needs,” said Economic Development Director Jennifer Klus. “We generally have a few days to gather the information and put it in the requested format and return it to the state or to the site selector or individual company requesting the information.”

She went on to explain that information often includes the type and capacity of utilities available to the site, if it is a property that is requested. For that, staff works with the individual providers.

Other information might include any easements, zoning, height or emission restrictions, and information on proximity to transportation infrastructure, among other things.

The public meeting ended just after 10:30 a.m. and the Board went into executive session to discuss pending economic development opportunities. Chairman Walt Rowsey said the Board did not expect to return from Executive Session with any additional public business.

The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors meets on the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. in the Administration Building at the Wilmington Air Park.

About the Port Authority

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts. Designated by the county, city and the CIC as the lead Economic Development agency for the county, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to the area. It owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park, an integrated aviation and logistics business park located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space. Learn more at www.ChooseClintonCountyOH.org.

Board members prepare for the meeting, from left, John Settlemyre, Brian Smith, Beth Ellis, Walt Rowsey, Dan Evers, Larry Laake, Renee LaPine and Jim West. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_IMG_0596.jpg Board members prepare for the meeting, from left, John Settlemyre, Brian Smith, Beth Ellis, Walt Rowsey, Dan Evers, Larry Laake, Renee LaPine and Jim West. Submitted photo