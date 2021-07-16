Miniature golf, horseshoes and softball fields

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1931, The News-Herald reported on a miniature golf course opening at Hicks Farm east of town. The newspaper called the miniature golf course a “baby golf course” in the headline. It said the course would be ready in about a week and that there will also be a swimming pool and tennis courts.

The rates offered by the Southern Ohio Electric Co. were reported to be too high by the light committee of the Hillsboro Business Men’s Association. Those rates were 8 cents for the first 50 kilowatts/hour, 6 cents for the next 50 kilowatts/hour and 4 cents for all the excess kilowatts/hour.

Blanche Ward, an said an employee from the Secretary of State Automobile Department, Clarence J. Brown, attended the noon luncheon of the Hillsboro Kiwanis Club to talk about the organization of a safety council. This council was made to protect children in automobile accidents.

The Hillsboro Junior Baseball League team was reported to be traveling to Columbus to participate in the state tournament. Eleven teams would take part and the paper did not know who the local team would play.

There was an opinion piece that questioned then-Congressman Charles Kearns voting to his increase his salary from $7,500 to $10,000 a year. The article said Kearns had been employed in that position for 16 years and wondered whether the salary increase was needed.

The paper reported on a special meeting of the Liberty Girls Sewing Club called to order by President Martha West. The paper said the meeting discussed “accessories.”

This week in 1962, The Press-Gazette reported that Highland County had the second-lowest debt in the state with $72.21, according to the statistics of State Auditor James Rhodes. The paper said the average debt was $245.56, which was an increase of $12.45.

The paper reported that a new softball organization was formed in Hillsboro and that a new softball field would be built south of the two baseball fields on U.S. Route 62 north. It also said there would be a softball tournament planned for the end of the current slow-pitch league season.

Hillsboro High School basketball star John Cummings was selected to the 1962 Prep All-America Basketball Team. Cummings, who was on the team the prior two seasons, could wear an insignia saying “Prep All-America.”

The results for the Highland County open horseshoe tournament were announced, and Bill Sollars of Waynesville won Class A with a 65 percent ringer average. This tournament was held at Lions Park in Lynchburg.

A test that shows the lime requirement for soils that was developed at Ohio State University was reported to have promise for adaptation for other areas of the country. The paper said the university had been using the test since 1959 and was then being used in other states like Wisconsin.

This week in 1986, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Finnish national team and won the Kirin World Basketball Championship Tournament that took place in Tokyo. The Japanese national team took third place, which the Wildcats beat to advance to the championship game.

There was an article that said the American Cancer Society, Ohio Division, Inc., hoped America would be “smoke-free” by the year 2000. It detailed multiple actions the organization would seek to lower the use of tobacco such as a call for a ban on multiple ads, campaigns against cigarettes and other movements.

A new service for Social Security help was highlighted called Teleservice. It was said that all someone needed to do was call the operator and the person interested could find help applying for benefits or solving their problems with checks.

The Institute for Development of Educational Activities, Inc. (I-D-E-A) and the Kettering Foundation announced that Pamela Nickell, principal of Fairfield High School, was chosen as a member of the 19th I-D-E-A Academy Fellows summer program.

The first annual Hillsboro Rotary Golf Tournament for the benefit of the Festival of Bells was held as 25 teams with 100 golfers played at the Rocky Fork Golf Center. The first-place team was the Highland District Hospital team of Steve Gulette, Butch Miller, Gene Toole and Mike Wood.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that the annual Greenfield Rotary Auction raised $23,928 for different projects. Most of the money, $15,975, came from 10 matted and framed prints of the 2000 Wheels of Progress Summerfest logo.

The Hillsboro Post 129 baseball team finished its regular season with a sweep of Springfield Post 362. The Hillsboro team won the first game 3-2 in 10 innings and then the night game by a score of 9-7.

The paper reported that a new Catholic school would open in the fall under the name called the St. Mary Catholic Elementary School. According to the paper, the school still had openings for the earlier grades.

Dee Ann Davis, principal at Belfast Elementary, announced during a Tuesday night school board meeting that she was resigning. Other topics discussed at the meeting were more resignations, bidding processes and employee hirings.

