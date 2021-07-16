Local public COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for next week’ walk-ins also accepted at CCHD

NEW VIENNA —A COVID-19 vaccination clinic open to the public will be held next week at Huhtamaki Inc. at 5566 New Vienna Road in New Vienna. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

The clinic is available to the public 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. Please bring your insurance card

“Huhtamaki wanted to not only provide a COVID vaccination opportunity for employees and their families, they wanted to do an outreach to the surrounding community,” said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer.

The Huhtamaki vaccine clinic is open to the public Tuesday and Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. CCHD