Locals earn Wilmington College dean’s list honors

A number of area students have been named to the Dean’s List at Wilmington College for the Spring 2021 Semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
They include:
HILLSBORO — Kylie S. Allen, Katherine L. Ames, Brianna N. Bourne, Lana S. Grover, Kaleb M. Harp, Madison R. Hopkins, Jayme C. Maynard, Hunter T. Morgan, Paige N Teeters, Lauren E. McCollum
GREENFIELD — Cierra B. Bolender
LEESBURG — Brittany V. Chrisman
LYNCHBURG — Hannah M. Binkley, Kali M. Cochran, Cailee D. Elam, Ethan E. McConaughey, Sydney A. Morris, Isabella P. Quickel
SARDINIA — Cayla A. Bratton, Hailey Price, Olivia M. Wendel