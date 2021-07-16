Locals earn Wilmington College dean’s list honors

A number of area students have been named to the Dean’s List at Wilmington College for the Spring 2021 Semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

They include:

HILLSBORO — Kylie S. Allen, Katherine L. Ames, Brianna N. Bourne, Lana S. Grover, Kaleb M. Harp, Madison R. Hopkins, Jayme C. Maynard, Hunter T. Morgan, Paige N Teeters, Lauren E. McCollum

GREENFIELD — Cierra B. Bolender

LEESBURG — Brittany V. Chrisman

LYNCHBURG — Hannah M. Binkley, Kali M. Cochran, Cailee D. Elam, Ethan E. McConaughey, Sydney A. Morris, Isabella P. Quickel

SARDINIA — Cayla A. Bratton, Hailey Price, Olivia M. Wendel

