Ohio’s unemployment rate increases to 5.2% in June, from 5% in May

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.2% in June 2021, up from 5.0% in May. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 31,300 over the month, from a revised 5,289,500 in May to 5,320,800 in June 2021, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Friday.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in June was 291,000, up from 278,000 in May. The number of unemployed has decreased by 297,000 in the past 12 months from 588,000. The June unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 10.3% in June 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate for June was 5.9%, up from 5.8% in May, and down from 11.1% in June 2020.

In June, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 60.2%, up from 59.9% in May 2021 and down from 61.4% in June 2020. During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 61.6%, unchanged from last month and up from 61.4% one year ago.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 31,300 over the month, from a revised 5,289,500 in May to 5,320,800 in June, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 891,400, increased 900 over the month as gains in manufacturing (+1,700) exceeded losses in construction (-800). Mining and logging did not change over the month. The private service-providing sector, at 3,672,400, increased 19,000 as gains in leisure and hospitality (+10,600); educational and health services (+5,000); trade, transportation, and utilities (+4,600); and other services (+400) surpassed losses in professional and business services (-1,100); financial activities (-400); and information (-100). Government employment, at 757,000, increased 11,400 as gains in local (+6,400) and state (+5,200) government exceeded losses in federal government (-200).

From June 2020 to June 2021, nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 190,000. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 23,900. Manufacturing added 13,100 jobs in durable goods (+7,800) and nondurable goods (+5,300). Construction added 11,300 jobs and mining and logging employment decreased 500. Employment in the private service-providing sector increased 154,700 with gains in leisure and hospitality (+60,000); trade, transportation, and utilities (+28,600); professional and business services (+25,000); educational and health services (+22,300); other services (+10,400); financial activities (+6,500); and information (+1,900). Government employment increased 11,400 as gains in local government (+19,600) outweighed losses in state (-6,900) and federal (-1,300) government.

The latest unemployment data for the State of Ohio. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_state-graphic.jpg The latest unemployment data for the State of Ohio. ODJFS