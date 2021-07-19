HCHD promoting vaccines with prizes for youths

The Highland County Health Department (HCHD) is holding a promotion for children in kindergarten and in 7th and 12th grades receiving their back-to-school shots — as well as the COVID-19 vaccine for those ages eligible — by offering chances at prizes as well as a backpack.

Prizes for this sweepstakes include:

• Two children’s bikes with helmets

• A Fitbit Watch

• A MacAir 2020 laptop computer

• Family YMCA pass for one year

• Fair passes for a family of six

• Gift cards for local entertainment and shopping locations

The Facebook post said the prizes will be drawn on July 31.

The department also said that students entering kindergarten and 7th and 12th grades that go to the HCHD to receive their required school vaccines or COVID-19 vaccines from June 1 to July 30 will also receive a “free, fully-stocked backpack.”

Through multiple Facebook posts, the health department said there are several stipulations to entering the sweepstakes:

• The student must enter by July 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

• Any Highland County student entering kindergarten, 7th and 12th grade that can provide a record of completed school vaccines or a student 12 years or older that received their COVID-19 vaccines can enter the sweepstakes.

• The student must either live in Highland County or attend a Highland County school.

• The required vaccines for each grade are:

Kindergarten: DTap, Hep B, IPV, MMR and Varicella

Seventh Grade: TDap, Meningitis ACWY

12th Grade: Meningitis ACWY

To enter the contest, the Facebook post said people can scan the QR code on the post, click the website link on the same post or go to the health department itself and complete a survey. Should someone be selected as a winner, that person’s immunization records will be verified by a HCHD nurse.

In other news, according to the COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Monday, the vaccination rate for Highland County was 29.85 percent.

Full statistics for Highland County can be seen below.

According to the dashboard, 29.85 percent of the residents in Highland County have started their vaccinations, equaling 12,884 people. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

• 0-19 — 513 people, or 4.61 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 20-29 — 822 people, or 16.65 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 30-39 — 994 people, or 20.62 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 40-49 — 1,414 people, or 26.84 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 50-59 — 2,295 people, or 39.63 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 60-64 — 1,598 people, or 52.45 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 65-69 — 1,577 people, or 60.91 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 70-74 — 1,402 people, or 65.70 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 75-79 — 1,000 people, or 66.58 percent, have started their vaccines.

• 80 and over — 1,269 people, or 65.31 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 27.91 percent of the residents in Highland County have completed their vaccinations, equaling 12,048 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

• 0-19 — 431 people, or 3.87 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 20-29 — 737 people, or 14.93 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 30-39 — 898 people, or 18.63 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 40-49 — 1,317 people, or 25.00 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 50-59 — 2,158 people, or 37.26 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 60-64 — 1,516 people, or 49.75 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 65-69 — 1,466 people, or 56.62 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 70-74 — 1,352 people, or 63.36 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 75-79 — 957 people, or 63.72 percent, have completed their vaccines.

• 80 and over — 1,216 people, or 62.58 percent, have completed their vaccines.

